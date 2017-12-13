Salt & Lavender

A food blog with wholesome recipes that are flavorful and made from real ingredients.

WHAT’S NEW

This white bean kale soup with pancetta is hearty, cozy, and perfect for cold winter days!

White Bean Kale Soup with Pancetta

This kale and bean soup recipe is hearty, cozy, and perfect for cold winter days! It's quick and easy to make. This kale and potato soup isn't particularly unhealthy either. It has just a splash of cream, so nothing too bad! The pancetta gives it a bit of delicious salty flavor, but we don't ...

These vegan gingerbread bars are sweet, sticky, easy to make, and wonderfully festive. 

Vegan Gingerbread Cookie Bars

These vegan gingerbread bars are sweet, sticky, easy to make, and wonderfully festive. These gingerbread cookie bars have a nice, soft texture. Sometimes vegan baking can yield some unexpected results, but I was really happy with how these turned out. They're soft, moist, and have a pleasant ...

This Italian chopped salad recipe is easy, fast, and fresh. Salami, homemade croutons, and pepperoncini peppers make this one flavorful salad! 

Italian Chopped Salad Recipe

This Italian chopped salad recipe is easy, fast, and fresh. Salami, homemade croutons, and pepperoncini peppers make this one flavorful salad! This salad makes an awesome appetizer/side or a filling main course. A simple Italian vinaigrette brings everything together, and you won't be able ...

This Crockpot vegetarian pasta e fagioli soup recipe is a hearty and flavorful meatless meal that is easy to throw together so you have a hot meal ready when you get home!

Crockpot Vegetarian Pasta e Fagioli Soup

This Crockpot vegetarian pasta e fagioli soup recipe is a hearty and flavorful meatless meal that is easy to throw together so you have a hot meal ready when you get home! If you're wondering what "pasta e fagioli" means... it's simple. Pasta and beans! This soup is a classic Italian dish ...

This easy cucumber tomato avocado salad is healthy, fresh, and bursting with flavor. It comes together fast and uses everyday ingredients. 

Easy Cucumber Tomato Avocado Salad

This easy cucumber tomato avocado salad is healthy, fresh, and bursting with flavor. It comes together fast and uses everyday ingredients. Ok, so I guess this could definitely pass for a summer salad recipe, but I'm already missing warmer weather foods... so here we are. ...

Salt & Lavender 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Hi everyone! This holiday gift guide post is something new for me. I didn't get around to doing one on the blog last year, so here we go! I usually finish my Christmas shopping by like September... but not this year. If you're in the same boat, maybe these ideas will help. :) I also *cough* ...

This rustic parsnip mash recipe is a delicious side dish with a nice kick of garlic and the fresh flavors of chives and parsley. 

Rustic Parsnip Mash

This rustic parsnip mash recipe is a delicious side dish with a nice kick of garlic and the fresh flavors of chives and parsley. ...

This vegan Israeli couscous salad recipe makes a wonderfully fresh light lunch or side salad. It's satisfying, healthy, and filling. 

Israeli Couscous Salad with Chickpeas

This vegan Israeli couscous salad recipe makes a wonderfully fresh light lunch or side salad. It's satisfying, healthy, and filling. This giant couscous recipe is one of my new favorites. I went on a bit of a wild goose chase to find the Israeli/pearl couscous, but I am so glad that I found ...

