Salt & Lavender

These easy rum truffles are vegan, gluten-free, and make a fun little no-bake treat that’s perfect for the holidays.
This kale and bean soup recipe is hearty, cozy, and perfect for cold winter days! It's quick and easy to make. This kale and potato soup isn't particularly unhealthy either. It has just a splash of cream, so nothing too bad! The pancetta gives it a bit of delicious salty flavor, but we don't ...
These vegan gingerbread bars are sweet, sticky, easy to make, and wonderfully festive. These gingerbread cookie bars have a nice, soft texture. Sometimes vegan baking can yield some unexpected results, but I was really happy with how these turned out. They're soft, moist, and have a pleasant ...
This roasted vegetable salad with barley doubles as a vegan meal prep idea! Topped with a delicious maple tahini dressing, it makes a healthy and satisfying light meal. ...
This Italian chopped salad recipe is easy, fast, and fresh. Salami, homemade croutons, and pepperoncini peppers make this one flavorful salad! This salad makes an awesome appetizer/side or a filling main course. A simple Italian vinaigrette brings everything together, and you won't be able ...
This one pot ham and pea pasta recipe is quick, simple, and a perfect way to use up leftover ham from the holidays! Ready in under 30 minutes. ...
These cranberry mini vegan cheesecakes are an easy, delicious, and festive dairy-free treat perfect for the holidays! ...
This Crockpot vegetarian pasta e fagioli soup recipe is a hearty and flavorful meatless meal that is easy to throw together so you have a hot meal ready when you get home! If you're wondering what "pasta e fagioli" means... it's simple. Pasta and beans! This soup is a classic Italian dish ...
This creamy garlic shrimp recipe with sun-dried tomatoes and basil is rich, decadent, and ready in about 15 minutes! Great served over pasta or mashed potatoes. ...
This Italian sausage and tortellini soup recipe is creamy, comforting, and very easy to make with very little prep time. ...
This vegan cookie dough frosting is the perfect easy topping for cookies or cupcakes! A delicious eggless chocolate chip cookie dough icing recipe. ...
This easy cucumber tomato avocado salad is healthy, fresh, and bursting with flavor. It comes together fast and uses everyday ingredients. Ok, so I guess this could definitely pass for a summer salad recipe, but I'm already missing warmer weather foods... so here we are. ...
Hi everyone! This holiday gift guide post is something new for me. I didn't get around to doing one on the blog last year, so here we go! I usually finish my Christmas shopping by like September... but not this year. If you're in the same boat, maybe these ideas will help. :) I also *cough* ...
This rustic parsnip mash recipe is a delicious side dish with a nice kick of garlic and the fresh flavors of chives and parsley. ...
This white bean and potato soup with pancetta is a simple, hearty, and comforting soup. Italian bacon, potatoes, and leeks make this totally delicious! ...
This vegan Israeli couscous salad recipe makes a wonderfully fresh light lunch or side salad. It's satisfying, healthy, and filling. This giant couscous recipe is one of my new favorites. I went on a bit of a wild goose chase to find the Israeli/pearl couscous, but I am so glad that I found ...
These vegan sugar cookies are super soft, easy, and require no chilling! A delicious dairy-free sugar cookie recipe. ...
